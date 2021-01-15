Tripura to release 1468 teaching job offers from January 20

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said 7,551 people were given government jobs since the ruling BJP-IPFT combine assumed power in 2018. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Amidst ongoing protests of sacked school teachers for the past 40 days in Tripura, the state government today announced to release 1,468 jobs offers in teaching positions from January 20. Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said 7,551 people were given government jobs since the ruling BJP-IPFT combine assumed power in 2018.

“Our government has approved 14,173 more new positions, for which recruitment would begin soon. We shall start to release offer letters for 1,468 teaching posts from January 20. These posts include 897 graduate teachers and 571 undergraduate teachers (UGT),” Nath said.

The minister also said the education department had sought eligible candidates for 1,725 undergraduate teacher positions and 2,116 graduate teacher posts. However, the Teachers Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) could not select 1,219 undergraduate teachers and 1,154 graduate teachers. The government has asked the recruitment board to conduct examinations soon to fill up more teaching positions.

As per reports, 11,800 jobs were created since the incumbent government was created, and the state cabinet has approved these positions. Meanwhile, over 8,000 out of 10,323 teachers who were terminated for faulty recruitment by the Supreme Court in 2017 have been on the streets demanding a permanent solution to their joblessness.