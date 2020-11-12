Tripura to appoint 3,970 school teachers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said out of all posts announced today, 65 are post-graduate posts, 430 graduate and 1,675 are under-graduate positions. Representational image/ file

Three weeks after Tripura announced 4,500 non-technical posts of lower division clerk (LDC) and multi-purpose workers (MPW) posts in group-C and D categories for 10,323 sacked school teachers, the state government announced a cabinet decision to appoint 3,970 teachers in different levels of government schools.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said out of all posts announced today, 65 are post-graduate posts, 430 graduate and 1,675 are under-graduate positions. The graduate teacher positions comprise 175 teaching posts for secondary level and 2,055 others for elementary level.

“We have approved the appointment of 3970 teachers in our cabinet meeting. We will send our proposal to Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board for recruitment in the current month,” Nath said. He further informed that 1,824 teachers were appointed since the incumbent BJP-IPFT government came into power in 2018.

As per state education department reports, 1,675 candidates are on the waiting list after cracking their Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) with a one-time relaxation announced last year. Among these 1,675 candidates, 650 qualified TET-I for teaching in the primary level while 1,025 others cracked TET-II for teaching in the elementary level.

“We are about to send job offers to these TET qualified candidates between December and January. We shall ask the Recruitment Board to take initiative in filling up rest of the posts that will remain vacant after offering jobs to the qualified candidates,” said the minister.

Thirty three under graduate teachers and 69 graduate teachers were posted while 42 other graduate teachers and 50 under graduate teachers received their job offers this week. The state has around 27,000 teachers imparting education in 4,400 government and government aided schools across the state.

