Tripura TET results 2019 declared, website down

Tripura TET results 2019: Teacher’s Recruitment Board, Tripura has declared the results of Tripura Teacher’s Eligibility Test (T-TET). The results have been released for both Paper I and Paper II and candidates can check their results from the board’s official website.

The results have been declared in the form of a PDF where the roll number and total scores of the candidates have been released. The teachers’ recruitment exam is conducted in two parts-Paper I is for the candidates who want to teach from classes 1 to class 5 and Paper II is conducted for teachers who want to teach for classes 6 to 8.

Tripura Teacher’s Eligibility Test results: How to check

The results are available on the official website. However, the website is not functioning smoothly since morning. Candidates are advised to wait patiently and check their results later. The TET result PDF is available on the official website and applicants will be able to check it by clicking on the ‘results’ tab once the website starts functioning normally.

Tripura TET was conducted on October 20 and 26, 2019 for applicants who want to teach from classes 1 to 8. It was conducted from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. The candidates who have cleared the examination must now check the schedule for the scrutiny of the documents from the official website.

