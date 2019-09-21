Tripura TET admit card released: Steps to download

Tripura TET admit card 2019: Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura released the admit card for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at its official website, trb.tripura.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 20 (paper II) and October 26 (paper I).
Those who clear paper II will be able to teach classes 6 to 8 while those who clear paper I will be able to teach classes 1 to 5. The timing for both the exams will be 12:30 to 3 pm.
In video| HRD changes BEd curriculum
Tripura TET admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply online
Step 3: Click on ‘click here for T-TET 2019’
Step 4: Log-in using registered id
Step 5: Admit card will appear at the dashboard, download
In case any candidate finds any error in their admit card, they need to take it up with the board before October 4.
Candidates will have to bring the admit card to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed entry, as per the rules. The venue, gate opening and closing times will be mentioned on the admit card or hall tickets.