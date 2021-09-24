Tripura TET 2021: Last minute tips by experts for paper 1 and 2

The Teacher’s Recruitment Board, Tripura is going to conduct the Tripura TET 2021 examination shortly. The first paper or Paper I of TET 2021 is scheduled for September 26 while Paper 2 will be conducted on October 3, 2021. Without stressing that much, go through these quick tips to polish your last minute preparation tips. Ensure that the candidates have done their preparation based on the topic mentioned in Tripura TET 2021 syllabus.

However, before talking about the last-minute preparation tips, let’s take a look at the examination pattern. Tripura TET 2021 comprises two papers namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. The first paper is for classes 1 to 5 and comprises subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Each subject carries 30 MCQs and each MCQ carries 1 mark. The total marks for paper 1 of Tripura TET 2021 are 150.

Similarly, Paper 2 is for classes 6 to 8. This paper has subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II. As per teaching preference, candidates have to choose either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies. Just like Paper 1, the total marks for paper 2 of Tripura TET 2021 are 150. There is no negative marking for either of the papers.

Experts suggest that while studying Child Development and Pedagogy, candidates must go through the various theories and also remember the names of the proponents of those theories. This is very important because many times, 5-10 questions get asked from the same. Do not go into extreme details in this paper but just remember the important points.

For English, practice solving comprehensions because one can easily score 5-10 marks from this section. Give special importance to prepositions, tense and determiners from the grammar section. While studying Bengali, revise the names and biographies of literary figures like Michael Madhusudan Dutt, Bankim Chandra, etc. Be thorough with the Mathematics books from classes 6 to 10. However, focus on the numerical based on the BODMAS rule because around 7 to 10 questions are asked from this section. Lastly, for environmental studies, go through only the Biology section from classes 6 to 10.

Coming to Paper 2 of Tripura TET 2021, the first three papers, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2 are the same as that of Paper 1. Hence, the previous guidelines for these three subjects remain the same. Now, candidates who will be appearing for Mathematics and Science can take a look at the following tips.

Mathematics covers maximum questions from the class 10 level. Topics like Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration and Data Handling are important to practice. Just like Paper I, a minimum of 5 to 10 questions are based on the BODMAS rule. Other than that, the candidate must have a grasp of the numerical from Compound Interest, Time and Work, Simple Interest, etc. However, 10 to 15 marks will be from the Mathematics Pedagogy.

Students who are from non-mathematics backgrounds can find the subject time-consuming. To avoid that, it is better to know the shortcuts so that one can solve them in no time. Similarly, for Science, be thorough with the Biology portion from class 6 to 10. For Physics, stress more on class 9 and 10 portions.

For the Social Studies paper, go through the prepared notes and revise them daily. Various coaching institutes are now providing online mock tests for both papers 1 and 2. So, one can also attempt those tests along with the previous year’s Tripura TET 2021 question paper. To check whether the questions marked by the candidate are correct or not, they can refer to the answer key of Tripura TET.

To get a good Tripura TET 2021 result, it is essential to take mock tests for both papers I and II. One can easily find these tests online that are provided by various coaching institutes. Nevertheless, take intervals in between study sessions and do not let your body clock compromise.