Tripura TET 2019 exam dates released

Tripura TET 2019: The Tripura Teacher’s Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2019 will be conducted on October 20 (Sunday) and 26 (Saturday). The paper 2 to be conducted on October 20 will be for those seeking to teach classes 6 to 8 and paper 1 will be held on October 26 and will be for those seeking to teach classes 1 to 5.

The exams will be conducted for the duration of two and a half hours. It will be held from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. The admit card for the same will be available at the official website trb.tripura.gov.in from September 21 to 29. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can inform the board by October 4.

Tripura TET 2019: Exam pattern

Tripura TET mock test

Candidate must bring any one photo bearing identity proof in original including – voter id card, passport, driving license, PAN card or Adhaar card, along with their admit card failing which she/he will not be allowed to appear in the test.

