Tripura TET 2019 applications begin: Check eligibility criteria, how to apply

Tripura TET 2019: The form is available at the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in. The application process will conclude on June 20, 2019 by 4 pm, however, candidates can pay fee till July 5, 2019.

Triura TET 2019 applications begin, apply at trb.tripura.gov.in. (Representational image)

Tripura TET 2019: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) has invited application for the Tripura Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The application process has begun from today onwards and will conclude on June 20, 2019 by 4 pm, however, candidates can pay fee till July 5, 2019. The form is available at the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.

The teachers’ recruitment exam is divided into two parts, Paper – I is for recruitment as a teacher at class 1 to class 5 level while the TET paper – II is conducted to recruit teachers at class 6 to class 8 level. Students will be asked to answer 150 questions for a total of 150 marks.

Tripura TET 2019: Eligibility

For paper 1:

For paper 2: 

Tripura TET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘apply online’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘click here for TET 2019’
Step 5: Fill in details and click on ‘register’
Step 6: Log-in using registration id and password
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make payment

Tripura TET 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as fee. For reserved category candidtaes, the same is Rs 200.

