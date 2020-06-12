Tripura: Sacked school teachers agitate for permanent solution, 20 detained

Secretary said that the sacked teachers would organise mass agitation unless their demands were met within June. Representational image/ file Secretary said that the sacked teachers would organise mass agitation unless their demands were met within June. Representational image/ file

A group of graduate, undergraduate and postgraduate teachers of Tripura — who were earlier terminated as part of 10,323 school teachers sacked over faulty recruitment process — Friday hit the streets of Agartala over demand of ‘permanent solution’ of their livelihood. The state police detained 20 teachers and released them later this evening.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Amra 10323 secretary Bhaskar Deb said the state government should fulfil its pre-poll promise of offering permanent solution for them and provide their minimum pay till the solution is reached.

“It’s been 72 days since our employment expired. We are facing severe problems in running our families. We demand that the state government fulfills its promise to offer permanent solution for us. And till such a solution is reached, they should give us our minimum salary”, Deb said.

He also said that the sacked teachers would organise mass agitation unless their demands were met within June. Atotal of 10,323 school teachers including Graduate Teachers, Post Graduate Teachers and Under Graduate Teachers were inducted in different phases since 2010.

These recruitments went to litigation at the High Court of Tripura, where all the teachers were terminated in 2014, terming the recruitment process “unconstitutional”. The Supreme Court later upheld the High Court verdict in March 2017 while hearing a SLP filed by the government.

The teachers, who were pronounced to retire after December 31, 2017 were inducted on ad hoc basis till March 31 this year, after which their employment expired. Amra 10323 is one of the many organizations rallying these terminated teachers.,

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the Tripura Police headquarters informed that twenty agitating teachers were detained at 1 PM today in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue near Agartala Circuit House. “We detained them, kept them under custody and released them around 6 PM this evening. No case was lodged against them so far”, the official said.

Earlier this month, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath said a single member probe panel was formed for investigating the source of faulty recruitment of these school teachers. The panel is expected to submit its report by next six months.

However, the teachers have rejected the probe panel as eyewash to divert attention from the frustrated assurance of resolving their woes. “We feel this probe panel is a mockery done to divert the attention of 10323 teachers and common people from their reluctance to re-appoint us”, Daliya Das, another leader of the teachers organisation told reporters.

