Tripura relaxes age limit for govt jobs to counteract Covid-19 pandemic 

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo)

In an effort to ease stalled recruitment processes in government positions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Tripura has relaxed upper age limit of candidates for all categories of jobs by one year. State Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed in a social media post that his government has taken the decision in the view of coronavirus outbreak and the issues in recruitment processes caused due to it.

“Happy to share that our govt has decided to give one-year relaxation in upper age limit for all categories of candidates for direct recruitment of various posts to be advertised by various Depts, TPSC, PSUs & State Govt organizations. The decision has been taken following the COVID19 pandemic…..”, the CM wrote on his official Facebook page.

Happy to share that our Govt has decided to give one-year relaxation in upper age limit for all categories of candidates… Posted by Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

The chief minister added that the relaxation would take place as a one-time measure. The state government is working to issue a detailed memorandum with modalities of processing the relaxed age limit soon.

Earlier this year, a section of 10,323 school teachers who were sacked over faulty recruitment process, demanded to be provided alternative employment opportunities and said their upper age limit should be relaxed since many of them have crossed the bar while working in their former positions.

However, the state government’s decision accounts for only a single year’s age relaxation, which would help candidates who applied in ongoing recruitment processes stalled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The state’s current upper age limit for government positions is 40 years.

