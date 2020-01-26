Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains result 2019 declared, check direct link

Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains result 2019 is available at the website- tpsc.gov.in Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains result 2019 is available at the website- tpsc.gov.in

Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains result 2019: The Tripura Public Service Commission (PSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Mains examinations. The candidates can check the results through the website- tpsc.gov.in.

The Mains examination was held from October 17 to 22, 2019 across the state.

The candidates who have cleared the examination have to appear for the personality test/ interview. The personality test is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of February 2020.

Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A merit list with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Tripura PSC

Established in 1972, the Tripura Public Service Commission (Tripura PSC) constituted under the provisions of Article 315 of the Constitution of India. The commission is responsible to conduct recruitment examinations for appoinment to various government departments. The commission is at present located at the old Assembly House of Tripura, at Akhaura Road, Agartala.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd