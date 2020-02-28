Tripura education department hires more teachers as 10,323 await termination of service

Among these teachers, 57 teachers would be posted in Dhalai district, 30 in North Tripura, 18 teachers in Sipahijala district. Representational Image/ file Among these teachers, 57 teachers would be posted in Dhalai district, 30 in North Tripura, 18 teachers in Sipahijala district. Representational Image/ file

In an effort to boost school education in Tripura, the state government has appointed 226 teachers including 172 graduate teachers and 54 undergraduate teachers, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Nath informed that the teachers would be engaged in schools in different districts in the elementary education segment.

Among these teachers, 57 teachers would be posted in Dhalai district, 30 in North Tripura, 18 teachers in Sipahijala district, 38 teachers would be posted in South Tripura, 25 in Gomati district, 49 in Unakoti and three teachers would be posted in each of Khowai and West Tripura districts.

The government has attached priority for rural posting of all these teachers, the minister said. These recruitment come as a continuous process in which 1,296 graduate and 132 post-graduate teachers since the incumbent BJP-IPFT government assumed office in March 2018. These recruitment are conducted through competitive examinations of the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) board and Teachers Recruitment Board.

Meanwhile, 10323 school teachers, whose jobs were terminated for faulty recruitment process in 2017, await the termination of their jobs on March 31 this year.

A total of 10,323 school teachers including graduate teachers, post-graduate teachers and undergraduate teachers were inducted in different phases since 2010. These recruitments went to litigation and the High Court terminated all 10,000 teachers terming the recruitment process “unconstitutional” in 2014.

In reference to a SLP filed by state government, the Supreme Court later upheld the High Court verdict in March 2017. The teachers were pronounced to retire after December 31, 2017 as per apex court verdict, after which they were inducted on ad hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them one-time final extension till March 2020.

After the court verdict was clear, the erstwhile Left Front government started an initiative to recruit 13,000 persons in non-teaching positions. These included posts of students counselors, academic counselors, hostel wardens etc. in education department and 1,000 pots in social education and social welfare department, would consider, among others, candidates with teaching experience similar to 10,323 teachers.

Though the posts were shunned by most of these teachers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then in opposition, promised ‘sustainable solution’ for them.

On February 3 this year, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said his government is working to create 11,800 posts, which would re-appoint those among 10,323 teachers who would be still jobless after their service tenure ends. All the proposed new jobs would be contractual in nature, he said.

