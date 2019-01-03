Tripura cancels recruitment process in 24 posts notified through TPSC

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has cancelled advertisements for 24 posts previously notified through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). A notification issued by TPSC secretary S Mog on January 2 said that the application process for these posts and combined competitive examinations for recruitment in miscellaneous posts were cancelled by the state government.

The cancellation was ratified by a government memorandum issued on August 20, 2018. The details were officially notified yesterday. The cancelled posts include veterinary officer, senior informatics officer, speech educator, dental surgeon, assistant professor in different disciplines of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), research officer, programme, system engineer, senior technical assistant and technical assistant in the directorate of treasuries, assistant statistical officer of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, youth organiser in the education department, forest ranger, assistant engineer in rural development and agriculture department, professor in technical colleges, assistant professor in government degree colleges and a host of different categories of support staff in the health and family welfare department.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, TPSC secretary S Mog said the recruitment process in these posts were cancelled following a decision of the state government.

Earlier on November 22, the recruitment process for eight categories of posts including assistant professor of law, statistical inspector in labour department, PWD scientific officer, principal of technical degree college, a post of curator for Tripura State Museum and principal of College of Teacher Education were cancelled.

The recruitment process in three other posts was also cancelled on November 13 last year.

According to TPSC, the last cancellation of notified posts before these was done in December, 2016 where recruitment process to the post of Assistant Employment Officer in the Directorate of Employment Services and Manpower Planning under Labour Department was cancelled.

Asked why the recruitment drives were being cancelled, the TPSC secretary said all these posts were advertised as per the old recruitment policy. They might have been cancelled to make way for the new recruitment rules, he said.

In May, 2018, the state government passed a new recruitment policy in the Assembly and claimed it would guarantee “greater transparency and fairness”. The new rules also said all recruitments would be conducted with written tests; interviews would be videographed and limited to 10 per cent of the total grades to allow for fairness in selection.

