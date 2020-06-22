Tripura govt assures alternative employment for 10323 school teachers sacked over faulty recruitment

Amidst a series of protests by 10,323 school teachers terminated over a faulty recruitment process, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath Monday assured to provide alternative employment to the sacked teachers. Nath said the government would file an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding their steps for alternative employment in the next 15 days.

“These 10,323 teachers had a great role in the education sector of our state. Our government will support you. We shall arrange an alternative for you all,” said Law minister Ratan Lal Nath here today. Ensuring a sustainable and permanent solution for these teachers was part of BJP’s election promises ahead of 2018 state assembly polls.

Nath further added his government sanctioned an amount of Rs 33.93 crore (33,93,60,000) as one-time financial assistance to a total of 9,696 sacked teachers.

“Of the sanctioned amount, we spent Rs 33,81,70,000 already. We have rest Rs 11,90,000,” he said adding that out of 9,696 teachers rendered jobless due to termination, 9,662 got money in their account. The rest got placed in different positions of the state government through competitive examinations in the meantime.

Earlier on June 12, a group of these sacked teachers hit the streets of Agartala demanding a ‘permanent solution’ for their livelihood. The state police had then detained 20 teachers and released them later in the evening.

As part of the alternative employment plan, Tripura state cabinet earlier decided to induct them in permanent positions of Group C and Group D category in different departments of the state government.

The plan, which is likely to accept age relaxation for certain candidates who have exceeded the upper age limit during their service in these contested posts, is currently under consideration of the Supreme Court.

A total of 10,323 school teachers including graduate teachers, postgraduate teachers, and undergraduate teachers were inducted in different phases since 2010. These recruitments went to litigation at the High Court of Tripura, where all the teachers were terminated in 2014, terming the recruitment process “unconstitutional”. The Supreme Court later upheld the High Court verdict in March 2017 while hearing an SLP filed by the government.

The teachers, who were pronounced to retire after December 31 2017 were inducted on ad-hoc basis till March 31 this year, after which their employment expired.

