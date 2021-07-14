Tripura announces to recruit principals for general degree, technical colleges amidst pandemic

Out of six technical institutes, five principals would be appointed. File.

Tripura’s BJP led government has decided to appoint total of 25 principals in general degree and technical institutes on regular basis, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Speaking to the reporters at Civil Secretariat, Nath said that out of the 22 degree colleges, principals in 20 colleges and out of six technical institutes, five principals would be appointed.

“No principal was appointed since 2014. So, we have taken the decision after the amendment of the recruitment rules. Their tenure will be for five years as per UGC guidelines,” said Nath.

Earlier, the post of principal used to be occupied till their retirement. Half of the posts used to be filled up directly while the rest used to be filled up through promotion. According to the new recruitment rule, 100 per cent direct recruitment will be made in the principal post.

Candidates having 15 years experience as assistant professor or associate professor with PhD degree, academic paper publications and experience of conducting academic seminars, would get preference for these posts.

The candidates selected through this process would get Rs 1.44 lakh salary along with other benefits. A similar recruitment process would be followed for principals in the technical institutes except following the AICTE guidelines.