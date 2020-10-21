Tripura announces 4,500 new jobs ahead of Durga Puja, special provisions for retrenched ad-hoc teachers

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has informed that the new posts include 500 police constable positions and 4,000 non-technical posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Purpose Workers (MPW). Representational image/ Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

Seven months after 10,323 ad-hoc school teaching positions were retrenched from the state education department, Tripura has announced 4,500 new jobs in the Home and Manpower and Employment Department, with special provisions for the sacked teachers in the latter.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has informed that the new posts, announced ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, include 500 police constable positions under the Home Department and 4,000 non-technical posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Purpose Workers (MPW) in Group-C and Group-D categories under Manpower and Employment Department.

While a state recruitment board would oversee the constable recruitment process, a joint recruitment board would be formed to oversee the Group-C and Group-D recruitment process. A total of 10323 school teachers, who were sacked from their jobs due to a faulty recruitment process, would get age relaxation for the LDC and MPW positions.

“The retrenched ad hoc teachers would get age relaxation for the LDC and MPW jobs. Anyone not having typing knowledge can still be appointed in the LDC positions. In such cases, they would need to pass a typing test in the next 6 months. Certain changes were introduced in the New Employment Policy, 2018. As per the new guidelines, candidates would have to appear in a written exam bearing 85 marks while 15 marks would be determined in an oral test”, the minister informed.

Earlier in September this year, the state cabinet approved a policy to provide an opportunity to 9,686 discharged teachers out of sacked 10,323, who now include 764 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), 4380 Graduate Teachers (GT), and 4542 Under Graduate Teachers (UGT) to apply in 9700 vacant non-technical posts of group C positions, which would be notified in a phased manner by the government. The cabinet has also approved age relaxation for all sacked teachers till March 31, 2023.

However, the government had clarified that the posts would be filled up through outsourcing if the sacked teachers fail to make it to these posts.

About 10,323 school teachers including graduate, undergraduate and postgraduate teachers, who were inducted in different phases since 2010 were terminated over faulty recruitment process by the High Court of Tripura in 2014. The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017, in response to Special Leave Petitions filed with the apex court by sacked teachers and the government.

While many of these teachers got placed in alternative jobs through interviews in the meantime, over 8,000 were later re-inducted on ad hoc basis till March 31 this year, after which they were rendered jobless.

Reacting to the job announcement, Bhaskar Deb, leader of Amra 10323, a group of the retrenched teachers told indianexpress.com, “We don’t want these phased jobs and not through outsourcing. The CM assured us that something good would be waiting for us. But now this cabinet decision has granted us age relaxation and nothing more, that also 4000 posts for 8880 candidates in waiting. We severely protest against this decision. However, we shall wait for two months, after which we shall organise extensive agitation if our demands aren’t met.”

The retrenched teacher also said they met Education Minister Nath on September 23 after he announced phased recruitment and voiced concern on the assurance of getting 10,323 candidates placed in these posts.

“Our main demands are to ensure a single-time recruitment process for all retrenched teachers and regular jobs for next of kins of families of retrenched teachers who have died in the meantime without their jobs. We met the Chief Minister 10 days later and placed the same demands,” Deb said adding that his organisation feels the cabinet decision to recruit the retrenched positions in a phased manner through open interviews with other candidates is against the interest of 10,323 teachers.

