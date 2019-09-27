TRB assures to provide scribes for PG assistant exam

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday assured the Madras High Court that all adequate steps have been taken to provide assistance of scribes to visually impaired persons appearing for the written examination for the post of graduate assistants and physical education directors Grade I.

The Special Government Pleader produced a communication from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), which is conducting the examination between September 27 and 29, and a government order of February, 29, 2016 related to providing scribes and assured all needful assistance in accordance with the rules will be extended.

The assurance was made when a PIL by the College Students and Graduates Association of the Blind came up for hearing before acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C. Saravanan.

The bench warned that any non-compliance will not be tolerated and directed the authorities to take action against erring officials if any complaint supported by an affidavit was filed by the association.

Earlier, the association submitted it moved the court as it apprehended that the TRB may not implement the guidelines contained in the office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.