TPSC recruitment 2019: 10th pass can apply for 100 posts

TPSC recruitment 2019: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has advertised for 100 vacancies on the post of lower division assistant cum typist at grade CI of the Tripura Secretariat service. Interested candidates can apply for on the official website, tpsc.nic.in.

Advertising

The last date to apply online is March 2, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by a type test. The written exam will constitute of 200 marks and type test will be for 50 marks. The written test will have two papers for 100 marks each.

TPSC recruitment 2019: Reservation-wise vacancy detail

Total – 100

Unreserved – 52

SC – 17

ST – 31

TPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates should have class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised university or board with knowledge in typing with a speed of 40 words per minute and basic computer understanding.

Age limit: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age but not more than 40 years old. Relaxation of five years is allowed for candidates belonging to ST, SC, and PH category candidates.

TPSC recruitment 2019: Written exam syllabus

TPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application’ in the left-hand side bar

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ button

Step 4: Fill the form and create a log-in id and user name

Step 5: Log-in using the newly registered id and password

Step 6: Fill the application form, upload documents and images

Step 7: Make payment

The Candidates may also fill and submit the application form in Receipt section TPSC (purchasing from any branch of Tripura Gramin Bank) or send it by post which should be addressed to the Secretary, TPSC, Agartala, West Tripura, PIN-799001 during working hours.

TPSC recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Candidates will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 5700 to Rs 24,000 per month in addition to grade pay of Rs 2200.

TPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have pay Rs 100 as application fee. For those belonging to ST/SC/BPL card holders/physically handicapped category, the application fee is Rs 50.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.