TPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 177 assistant grade II posts at tpsconline.in

TPSC recruitment 2018: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Personal Assistant Grade II (PA II), Group C, non-gazetted under GA (P&T) department. The last date for submission of application is October 1 (5:30 pm). The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and typing test. Interested lot can apply at the official website — tpsc.gov.in or tpsconline.in

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 177

Designation

Personal Assistant Grade II

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed atleast higher secondary or equivalent examination from a recognised board/ university with minimum 45 per cent marks in average or he/ she shall have passed madhyamik examination with stenography course from any ITI with 45 per cent marks in madhyamik. He/ she should also possess knowledge of operating computer and proficiency in typing in English.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 40 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,700 to Rs 24,000, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,800.

Selection Procedure

There will be three stages of selection:

Preliminary examination (100 marks)

Type writing (100 marks) and shorthand writing and transcription (200 marks)

Main examination (250 marks)

How to apply

Applications can be submitted both online and offline. Offline application form will be available in all branches/ extension counters of Tripura Gramin Bank in the state of Tripura. It can also be downloaded from the official website.

