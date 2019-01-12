Railway recruitment 2019: General manager, DGM, chief manager; top railway jobs to apply

Railway recruitment 2019: After a recruitment process of over one lakh posts last year, the Indian Railway has advertised for various senior, junior posts. The registration process for most vacancies will be closed within February which includes additional general manager, general consultancy, chief manager posts in Indian Railway.

Advertising

Last year, the Railways had conducted the recruitment process for 1.2 lakh vacant posts of Group C, D, which will be concluded this year.

READ | Jobs for 10th, 12th, graduates in Indian Railway

Railway recruitment 2019: Jobs to apply

Additional general manager (civil): Any candidate below 56 years of age with 12-14 years of work experience can apply. Only one vacancy is open. Tenure of the job will be for a minimum period of five years and the candidate will be placed in Kolkata. Read direct link here

General Consultancy: Pune Metro Rail Project is looking to fill a general consultancy contract post. The pay scale of the post is in matrix 12 of the 7th pay commission. Any candidate with minimum experience of 15 years in the railway industry can apply. Check the direct link here.

DGM in Pune Metro: A total of three posts have been advertised by the Pune Metro Rail Project for the post of DGM in the grade-I level. Selected candidates will get paid in the matrix 11 of 7th pay commission. Candidates with 10 years of work experience in the Rail industry and at least three years of relevant metro experience can apply. Check the direct link here.

Chief manager: The Centre for Railway Information Systems is hiring for the post of chief manager who will draw a salary at the scale of level 13/12 as per seventh pay commission. Any IRS officer working in SG/JAC or JAC (adhoc) with relevant work experience can apply. Check the official notification here.

General managers, directors: The freight corridor corporation of India is looking to recruit four people over the post of IRSEE officer of Indian Railways in North Mumbai for a duration of three to five years contract. Candidates aged 55 years or less with 17 years or less experience can apply. Check notification here.

Director general/Director: Indian Railways is looking to hire ISME in the mechanical department. Candidates less than 55 years of age with relevant experience can apply. Candidates need to have 8 to 12 years of work experience and will be appointed as deputy CPM. Check detailed notification here.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.