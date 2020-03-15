List of top internships to apply in March; check pay scale

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.
Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.
List of top internships to apply in March
Machine Learning and Data Science at Tangerine Innovation Labs
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-200
Application deadline – March 26, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Python (Learn Python), Machine Learning, Image Processing, Computer Vision and Neural Networks
Product Management at Leap Finance
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-201
Application deadline – March 26, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Students with relevant skills and interest may apply
Supply Chain Management (SCM) at Brick & Bolt
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-202
Application deadline – March 26, 2020
Who can apply – English proficiency (spoken)
Web Development at Busigence Technologies
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-203
Application deadline – March 26, 2020
Who can apply – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Django, AngularJS, Node.js, Ember.js and ReactJS
Social Media Marketing at MBA Bangalore
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-204
Application deadline – March 26, 2020
Who can apply – English proficiency (spoken), Hindi proficiency (spoken) and Malayalam proficiency (spoken)
