List of top internships to apply in March; check pay scale

List of internships to apply in March. Representational image/ file

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.

Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

List of top internships to apply in March

Machine Learning and Data Science at Tangerine Innovation Labs

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-200

Application deadline – March 26, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Python (Learn Python), Machine Learning, Image Processing, Computer Vision and Neural Networks

Product Management at Leap Finance

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-201

Application deadline – March 26, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Students with relevant skills and interest may apply

Supply Chain Management (SCM) at Brick & Bolt

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-202

Application deadline – March 26, 2020

Who can apply – English proficiency (spoken)

Web Development at Busigence Technologies

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-203

Application deadline – March 26, 2020

Who can apply – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Django, AngularJS, Node.js, Ember.js and ReactJS

Social Media Marketing at MBA Bangalore

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-204

Application deadline – March 26, 2020

Who can apply – English proficiency (spoken), Hindi proficiency (spoken) and Malayalam proficiency (spoken)

