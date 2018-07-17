Top IITs and IIMs graduates bag over 100% higher salary packages as compared to other institutes students: Report

The report finds out some of the major salary and employment trends in the campus recruitment space. The report finds out some of the major salary and employment trends in the campus recruitment space.

The graduates of the top ranking Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management take the major share of the pie as they receive over 100 per cent of higher salary package in comparison to the other institutes. As per a survey by Mettl — online talent measurement solution provider — top Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduates received 121 per cent higher salary packages than an average MBA graduate. Similarly, top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) bag 137 per cent higher entry-level packages as compared to the average salary of an engineer, with CS/IT graduates receiving the highest annual package of Rs 6.9 lakh per annum.

The new IITs are catching up fast with top NITs in terms of compensation packages offered, especially for CS/IT graduates where new IITs have surpassed top NITs. Furthermore, candidates proficient in new-age skills like Machine Learning and Data Science was found to be hired largely from the top IITs.

The Campus Hiring Report 2018 by Mettl finds out some of the major salary and employment trends in the campus recruitment space. The report is the result of a survey conducted across 194 institutes in India, comprising 114 engineering and 80 management institutions.

Ketan Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, Mettl, said, “This report is a one-stop solution for companies to smoothly execute their campus hiring programmes and efficiently acquire the best talent from leading engineering and management institutions of the country.”

In a region-wise analysis of management institutions, it was observed that west India held a leading position with 17 per cent higher compensations than the average salary recorded. In addition, graduates from the technology domain received the highest average salary package of Rs 14.8 lakh per annum. Post-MBA, general management roles accounted for the maximum number of hires at 31 per cent, while roles in senior management were the highest paid jobs commanding 118 per cent more than the average salary of MBA graduates.

The scorecard categorises students on the basis of their performance in the assessments, which helps organisations conducting campus hiring programmes to recruit high-quality talent in a time and cost-effective, reliable, and efficient manner. In order to remove the possibility of cheating during online campus assessments, Mettl also offers a proprietary web-based proctoring solution that uses audio and video-based recognition features to ensure the integrity of recruitment tests.

