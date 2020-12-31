Top career trends in 2020 that can continue uptick in 2021

— Written by Gaurav Vohra

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty in our lives and has brought on revolutionary changes in the job market. Amidst all the uncertainties, we are sure of one thing – there is a dire need for technological advancement across industries.

While several industries struggle to survive during these challenging times, a few professions have seen increased demand since the crisis. Such job roles are not only trending in 2020 but are also going to shape the future. Let’s deep dive into knowing more about them.

Cyber Security Expert: With the increased dependency on the internet and digitally-driven applications, there has been a huge spike in data generation, which in turn, has led to more cyberattacks. Companies are highly focused on securing their networks and the information that flows through them. To ensure network protection, cybersecurity experts are being actively hired. As per cybersecurity ventures, there will be 3.5 million unfilled cyber security jobs in the next couple of years worldwide.

Cloud Architect: The pandemic has forced organisations to continue working remotely. To ensure on-site and off-site presence at all times and zero-disruption to business operations, the adoption of cloud-based collaborative applications has surged. This will give rise to the demand for proficient cloud architects in the market. According to Robert Half Technology, cloud architect is ranked third among the 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2020.

AI Specialist: Artificial Intelligence is increasingly gaining commonplace in our lives. Like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, several companies have seen an increase in overall business profits by adopting AI in their business processes. According to IDC, total spending on AI applications will go up to $14.1 billion, while total spending on AI services will rise to $14.5 billion this year. In 2020, AI Specialists are highly in demand. Today, more than 1 lakh active AI specialist jobs are available on job portals, making it one of the best career trends in 2020.

Business Intelligence Analyst: According to Robert Half Technology, a business intelligence analyst is ranked second among the 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2020. With the influx of newer technologies and business trends comes an abundance of data. This data is further analysed and processed leading to business insights, which help organisations make smarter and data-driven business decisions. With the ongoing pandemic and crisis, organisations need to devise new business strategies to survive. As per Gartner, Inc., the business intelligence market will reach $22.8 billion by the end of 2020. A business intelligence analyst equips an organisation to achieve business goals by developing new business strategies based on data.

Product Manager: A product manager plays a key role in any organisation. They are responsible for guiding a product’s success and leading the cross-functional team responsible for improving it. Product managers outline the goal that a product or a feature will satisfy, and encourage the team to devise that vision into a reality. Susan Wojcicki (CEO of YouTube), Stewart Butterfield (CEO of Slack) and Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc.) are some successful CEOs who were once product managers. Today, there are more than 20,000 active Product Manager jobs on portals like Naukri, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, etc.

People Analytics & Digital HR Specialist: This is the future of workforce management. In 2020, the dynamics of workforce management has swiftly shifted to become more employee-centered. As per LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends report, 73 per cent of HR leaders believe that incorporating people analytics will be a major priority for their company in the next five years. Thus, companies are actively looking for data-smart HR professionals with People Analytics and Digital HR skills to join their teams. There are 1,000+ open jobs for People Analysts and Digital HR on LinkedIn alone.

Regardless of how rapidly the job market will change in the coming years, these career options will continue to be high in demand in the future. The nature of work has changed across industries, and current professionals, as well as students, must upskill in order to make their careers future-proof.

— The author is Co-founder & CEO, Jigsaw Academy.