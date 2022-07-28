scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Top 10 mid-size companies to work in India: Great Place to Work Rankings 2022

Globally, Cisco from San Jose, CA, US has achieved the first rank in large category and is followed by Aerospace company Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. which is located in Alexandria, VA, US.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 3:54:00 pm
The top five mid-size companies that are considered better places to work are located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Delhi. Version 1 Services Pvt Ltd, an IT company from Bengaluru, has achieved the first rank in this list, as per a recent survey by the Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognising high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces. They conduct surveys every year to highlight which company provides the best working environment for its employee.

As per the survey, the second position is bagged by the education and training company from Gurugram known as GUS Global Services India Pvt Ltd, Mahindra Accelo is ranked third and was followed by Chalet Hotels Ltd from the same city. Modicare Limited, which is a manufacturing and production company in the national capital of India, ranked fifth on this year’s list.

Other companies in the top 10 are — Fingent (Ernakulam), Junglee Games (Delhi), Altudo Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd (Gurugram), CrowdStrike (Pune) and Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd. (Pune) respectively.

Additionally, companies such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharti Foundation, C K Birla Group, D P World, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd and many more were labelled to be ‘nation builders’.

Globally, Cisco from San Jose, CA, US has achieved the first rank in the large category and is followed by Aerospace company Modern Technology Solutions, Inc which is located in Alexandria, VA, US. In ‘small and medium’ category, manufacturing and production company Big Ass Fans from Lexington, KY, US has ranked first and is followed by San Francisco based IT firm Lattice.

The survey has also revealed that millennials, more than any other generation, cite gender equity as a top concern in the workplace.

