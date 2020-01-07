ICAR NET postponed over Bharat Bandh, check revised dates

ICAR NET postponed. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) ICAR NET postponed. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

ICAR NET 2019: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed the ICAR-National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 scheduled to be held on January 8. The exam will now be conducted on January 11, 2020. The time and venue of the test will remain the same. The postponement is due to the band called by trade unions.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from December 9 to 15, however, the ICAR has announced to conduct the exams from January 6 to 10, 2020. The rest of the dates will remain as it is. The reports of postponing JEE Mains was also surfaced, however, the exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

ICAR NET 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted online in English and Hindi. There will be a total of 150 objective-type questions with two options. Each question will carry one mark and candidates will get two hours to solve the exam. To qualify the test, candidates need to have 50 per cent marks, that is, 75 marks. For OBC candidates, the cut-off is 45 per cent and for SC, ST and PwD candidates it is 40 per cent.

Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the position of lecturer, assistant professor in state agricultural universities. There is no limit to the number of attempts at the exam.

