CSIR UGC NET postponed in cyclone ‘Nivar’ affected areas

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CSIR UGC NET exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry because of the Nivar cyclone. The exam was on November 26 for mathematical science and chemical science papers. The new exam dates are yet to be announced.

“Owing to the cyclone ‘Nivar’ – the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2020 exam scheduled on November 26 stands postponed until further notice in respect of all exam centres which are located in the union territory of Puducherry and state of Tamil Nadu,” the NTA said in an official notice.

The cyclone ‘Nivar’ is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, as per the IMD.

Over 2.62 lakh candidates applied to appear for the CSIR UGC NET which started from November 19 and will conclude on November 26. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lecturership or assistant professor jobs.

