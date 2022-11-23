scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

TNUSRB TN Police SI final result declared; how to check

TNUSRB TN Police SI final result 2022: A total of 444 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check result at the official website - tnusrb.in

Out of the total 444 posts, ​​399 are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 are for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) post.

TNUSRB TN Police SI final result 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced final result of the Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) recruitment exam. Candidates can check result at the official website – tnusrb.in

Candidates elected for the posts will have to appear for character and antecedents verification and medical examination. A total of 444 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

TNUSRB TN Police SI final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnusrb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Check your roll number in the result pdf

Step 4: Download and take a prinout for future reference

Out of the total 444 posts, ​​399 are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 are for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) post.

