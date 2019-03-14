TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Salary over Rs one lakh, application process begins March 20

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has advertised for 969 vacant posts for sub inspector. The online application process will begin from March 20, and the candidates can apply through the official website tnusrbonline.org.

The candidates can apply online till April 19, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 969

Post wise vacancy details:

Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk): 660

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces): 276

Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force): 33

TNUSRB SI recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates is 28 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per official notification.

The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get age relaxation of five years, while seven years for widow.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website on or before April 19, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: March 20

Last date to apply online: April 19, 2019.

