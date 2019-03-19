TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Application process for 969 vacancies begins tomorrow

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: The online application process for the TNUSRB sub inspector posts will begin on Wednesday, March 20. There are 969 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website tnusrbonline.org. The online application process will be closed on April 19, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 969

Post wise vacancy details:

Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk): 660

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces): 276

Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force): 33

TNUSRB SI recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates is 28 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per official notification.

The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get age relaxation of five years, while seven years for widow.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks.

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The reserve category candidates have to pay fees as per the official notifiction.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: March 20

Last date to apply online: April 19, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website on or before April 19, 2019.

