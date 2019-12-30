TNUSRB SI hall ticket released, how to download

TNUSRB SI hall ticket 2019: The admit card is available to download at the website- tnusrbonline.org TNUSRB SI hall ticket 2019: The admit card is available to download at the website- tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB SI hall ticket 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the hall ticket for the written examination scheduled to be conducted for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) Police. The candidates who will appear in the recruitment examination can download the hall ticket from the official website- tnusrbonline.org.

The recruitment examination will be conducted for selection for the posts of Sub Inspector.

The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- tnusrbonline.org. The candidates need to use user id and password to download the admit card.

TNUSRB SI hall ticket released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Use your user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates is 28 years. The reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as per official notification. The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get age relaxation of five years, while seven years for widow.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

