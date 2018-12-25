TNUSRB SI exam 2018 answer keys released, download at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB answer keys 2018: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the answer keys for the Sub Inspector (Fingerprint) exam. The candidates can download the keys from the official website – tnusrbonline.org. The exam was held on December 22 and 23 across the state.
The candidates may raise an objection, if any, to the board (in writing) over questions and/or answers along with the material proof within 7 days from the date of publication of preliminary answer key by the post.
TNUSRB answer keys 2018: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB – INSPECTOR OF POLICE(FINGERPRINT) – 2018’ link, click on the answer key link
Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying keys
Step 4: Check the answer keys, download it and take a print out for further reference.
Once the result is out, the successful candidate clearing the online Computer Based Test (CBT) or the written examination will be called for in 1:5 ratio according to the vacancy for next phase of selection — Physical Measurement Test.