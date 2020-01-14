TNUSRB SI answer keys 2019 released: How to check

TNUSRB SI answer keys 2019: The exam was held in January. (Representational Image) TNUSRB SI answer keys 2019: The exam was held in January. (Representational Image)

TNUSRB SI answer keys 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the answer keys for the Sub Inspector (SI) Police recruitment exam. TNUSRB conducted the written examination on January 11 and 12 and the answer key is available at the official website- tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for PET/PMT/ET, viva-voce and special marks. The PET/PMT/ET dates will be released only once they announce the result. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

TNUSRB SI hall ticket released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the preliminary answer keys link available on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check the answer keys

Step 5: Download it, and if needed, take a print out for further reference.

PMT– 20 per cent departmental quota candidates are exempted from Physical Measurement Test.

Endurance test: 1500 metres run in 7 minutes for men candidates and 400 metres run two minutes and 30 seconds for women candidates.

PET: 20 per cent departmental quota candidates are exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

