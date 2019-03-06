Toggle Menu
TNUSRB recruitment 2019 for constable, firemen and jail warden to begin on March 8https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/tnusrb-recruitment-for-constable-firemen-and-jail-warden-to-begin-soon-check-updates-tnusrbonline-org-5614032/

TNUSRB recruitment 2019 for constable, firemen and jail warden to begin on March 8

TNUSRB recruitment: The online application process for the common recruitment 2019 will begin from March 8 (Friday), 2019 from 10 am onwards

TNUSRB, TNUSRB josb, TNUSRB constable, TNUSRB jail warden, transgender govt jobs, transgender jobs, tamil nadu constable jobs, tnusrbonline.org, tamil nadu uniformed service recruitment board, tamil nadu govt jobs, TN govt jobs, sarkari naukri, employment news
TNUSRB recruitment: Candidates can apply at, tnusrbonline.org (Representational Image)

TNUSRB recruitment: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release a detailed notification for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of jail warden, firemen, constables on its official website, tnusrbonline.org. Male, female and transgender candidates can apply for the posts.

The online application process for the common recruitment 2019 will begin from March 8 (Friday), 2019 from 10 am onwards on the official website — tnusrbonline.org. The general selection procedure of written exam followed by physical measurement and physical competition will be conducted.

Over 8,000 vacancies are reportedly going to be announced through the notification, however, no official confirmation on the number could be attained by the indianexpress.com.

TNUSRB recruitment: Vacancy details

According to reports, the vacancies are going to be for the post of –

Second guard – district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender)
Secondary custody – Tamil Nadu special custody (male)
Secondary prison guard (male and female)
Firefighter (male)

Selected candidates can expect a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CTET 2019 preparation tips, know 6 things to clear exam in first attempt
2 APPSC food safety officer: Apply for 22 vacancies, monthly salary up to Rs 78,000
3 SSC CHSL 2019: List of documents required for applying online