TNUSRB recruitment 2019 for constable, firemen and jail warden to begin on March 8

TNUSRB recruitment: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release a detailed notification for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of jail warden, firemen, constables on its official website, tnusrbonline.org. Male, female and transgender candidates can apply for the posts.

The online application process for the common recruitment 2019 will begin from March 8 (Friday), 2019 from 10 am onwards on the official website — tnusrbonline.org. The general selection procedure of written exam followed by physical measurement and physical competition will be conducted.

Over 8,000 vacancies are reportedly going to be announced through the notification, however, no official confirmation on the number could be attained by the indianexpress.com.

TNUSRB recruitment: Vacancy details

According to reports, the vacancies are going to be for the post of –

Second guard – district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender)

Secondary custody – Tamil Nadu special custody (male)

Secondary prison guard (male and female)

Firefighter (male)

Selected candidates can expect a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

