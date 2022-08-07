TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Result for Sub-Inspector exam now available at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the results for the recruitment exam held for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official TNUSRB website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The Board has also released lists of candidates who are eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise as well as enrolment number wise). To check these lists, candidates have to simply click on the list links provided in the ‘Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) – 2022’ menu on the home page.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: How to check result for Sub-Inspector exam

Step 1: Visit the official TNUSRB website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the menu for ‘Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) – 2022’.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Login for written examination marks’.

Step 4: Login using your user ID and password. The result will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should remember that candidates would require to be 20 to 30 years of age to be eligible for these vacancies. Additionally, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from any University recognised by the UGC. The male candidates should be 170 cms tall and female candidates should be 159 cms tall.

The PDF will also include the the list of Open candidates (SPORTS) who scored same marks as of last candidates of their respective communities and have been provisionally called for CV, PMT, ET and PET for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk and AR) – 2022.

Meanwhile, the Board is also inviting applications for Common Recruitment of Gr. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders and Firemen 2022. Interested candidates can apply for these posts at the official TNUSRB website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.