TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 3552 posts

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is inviting applications for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman 2022. The online applications process will commence on July 7, 2022 at 11 am. Interested candidates can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The deadline to submit the applications is August 15, 2022. The board will later publish the written examination date. This recruitment drive will fill 3552 openings for 3 positions overall. Out of these, there are 2180 positions open in the police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the prison and prisons department, and 120 in the fire and rescue services department.

A total of 10 per cent of the total openings are set aside for candidates in the sports category, followed by 5 per cent for veterans and 3 per cent for widows who are in need. 20 per cent of the available positions will be given to those who have studied Tamil as their primary language of instruction from Class 1 to 10.

Eligibility criteria

In terms of education, the candidate must have completed at least class 10 Candidates must fall within the 18–26 age range. Candidates from the reserved category are permitted a relaxation of the upper age limit.

The selection will be based on a written test, physical measurement test, fitness test, fitness competitions, and special marks. A score of at least 35 per cent on the main written test is necessary to qualify.





