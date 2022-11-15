TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Admit cards released for written exam; check how to download

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) today released the admit cards for the written examination of police constables, jail wardens and firemen. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official TNUSRB website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Candidates would need their user id and password to login and check their admit cards.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official TNUSRB website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022’ menu, click on the link for hall tickets.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Key in your user id and password to login.

Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

According to the official schedule released by TNUSRB, the Tamil language eligibility test and the main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 27. The exam will be conducted between 10 am and 12:40 pm, and reporting time is 8:30 am.

The Tamil language eligibility test will contain 80 questions and the main written exam will contain 70 questions. There will be a total of 150 questions to be attempted in 160 minutes (2 hours 40 minutes). Also, the questions of Tamil language eligibility test and the main written exam will be in a single question booklet.