TNUSRB recruitment 2020: Over 10,000 vacancies advertised for constable, jail warden posts; apply now

TNUSRB recruitment 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a recruitment notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of constables, jail warden and firemen. There are over 10,000 (10,908) vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the website- tnusrbonline.org.

The application process for the vacancies will be opened on September 26, and the candidates can apply through the website till October 26. The recruitment exam will be held on December 23.

Vacancy details:

Police Constable (Armed Force): 3,784

Police Constable (Special Force): 6,547

Fireman: 458

Jail Warden: 119

Eligibility: The candidates must possess class 10 or equivalent pass certificate from a recognised board with Tamil as a subject.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 26 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per official notification.

For details on post wise age limit, check the official notifications.

Pay scale:

Selected candidates can expect a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

