TNUSRB constable, jail warder, firemen result declared: Steps to check merit list

TNSURB result: Check at tnusrbonline.org (Representational image) TNSURB result: Check at tnusrbonline.org (Representational image)

TNUSRB grade II result: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the result for recruitment exam conducted to hire for the post of grade II police constables, jail warders, firemen. The result is available at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The list of selected candidates is available at the homepage. Selected candidates will have to appear for medical test and document verification rounds conducted by the recruiting authorities. A total of 8,826 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

TNUSRB grade II result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the selected candidates list link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

TNUSRB grade II result: Salary

Selected candidates can expect a minimum salary in the range of Rs 18,200 to Rs 52,900 per month with allowances extra.

The result has come after the Madras High court warned TNUSRB of stalling the selection of grade II police constable. The court also ordered the board to permit by then five transsexuals to participate in the physical test of the recruitment.

