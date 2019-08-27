TNUSRB constable, jail warden preliminary answer key released: How to download, raise objection

TNUSRB Constable, Jail warden preliminary answer key: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of grade II police constables, hail warden and firemen. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till September 3, 6 pm. The objections will only be accepted by post. Candidates need to send their objections along with proofs supporting their claims to ‘Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai’ as per the official notification.

Once the objections are received, a committee will sit and analyse them. A final answer key will release thereafter. If any objections are accepted, they will be included in the final answer key. No objections will be accepted against the final answer key and the result will be calculated on the same.

A total of 8826 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment programme. Those who qualify written exam will also have to appear for the physical measurement test (PMT). The finally selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 18,200 to Rs 52,900.

