TNUSRB constable exam answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

TNUSRB constable exam answer key available to download at tnusrbonline.org. File

TNUSRB constable exam answer key: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, TNUSRB today released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of police constables. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till December 23. The objections will only be accepted by post. Candidates need to send their objections along with proofs supporting their claims to ‘Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai’ as per the official notification.

TNUSRB constable exam answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with preliminary answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out.

Once the objections are received, a committee will sit and analyse them. A final answer key will release thereafter. If objections are accepted, they will be included in the final answer key. No objections will be accepted against the final answer key and the result will be calculated on the same.

The recruitment drive is for over 10,000 jobs including those for police constables, jail warden and, fireman posts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd