TNUSRB Constable exam admit card released, how to download

TNUSRB constable admit card: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNSURB) released the admit card for the police constables recruitment exam at its official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The admit card is released for the written exam. Those who clear the written test will have to appear for the physical efficiency test, viva-voice. The recruitment drive is for over 10,000 jobs including those for police constables, jail warden and, fireman posts.

TNUSRB constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card, take a print out

