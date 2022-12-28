scorecardresearch
TNTRB releases 2023 recruitment calendar for nearly 15,149 vacancies

Teachers Recruitment Board Annual Calendar: Candidates interested in applying to the TRB can check the annual calendar at the official website— trb.tn.nic.in.

trb.tn.nic.in, TN TRB, Teachers Recruitment Board, Teachers Recruitment Board Chennai, Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB annual recruitment calendar, TN TRB releases annual recruitment calendar, Teacher jobsTeachers Recruitment Board: There are nearly 15,149 vacancies for several post (Express Photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representative Image)
The Teachers Recruitment Board has released the annual recruitment planner for the year 2023. Candidates interested in applying to the TRB can check the annual calendar at the official website— trb.tn.nic.in. There are around 15,149 vacancies.

Recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Professors in government arts and science college and colleges of education will be released in January 2023. There are nearly 4000 vacancies for the post. The exam will be tentatively held in April 2023.

There are around 23 vacancies for the post block educational officer (BEO), for which the notification will be released in the month of February, 2023 and exam will be held in May 2023.

The post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will have nearly 6553 vacancies, the notification for the same will be released in March 2023 and exam will be conducted in May 2023.

Recruitment notice for nearly 3587 vacancies for the post of BT Assistants (graduate teachers) will be released in April 2023 and the exam will be held in June 2023. For the post of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges, the notification will be released in May 2023 for around 493 vacancies. The exam will tentatively be held in August 2023.

There are nearly 97 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in government engineering colleges. The notification for the same will be issued June 2023 and the exam will be conducted in September 2023.

The exam against 129 vacancies for the post of assistant professors in government law colleges will be held in October 2023 and notification will be issued in July 2023. In August 2023, notification will be released for 267 vacancies for the post of post graduate assistants and exam will tentatively be held in November 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test, 2023– paper 1 and 2 will be held in March 2024, notification for TN TET 2023 will be published in December 2023.

