TNTRB lecturer recruitment: Applications begin for 1060 posts, how to apply

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: Apply at trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: The application process begins for the post of lectures in the Tamil Nadu Education Services has begun. A total of 1,060 posts were advertised by the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The application process will conclude on February 12 at 5 pm.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear an online exam to be held in the first week of May, 2020. Those who clear the process will be hired in the government polytechnic colleges.

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 57 years. Age will be calculated a on July 1, 2019.

Education: Those applying for the post of lecturer in engineering subjects should have a bachelor’s degree in the appropriate branch. For non-engineering subjects, applicants should have master’s degree in the related branch.

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: Exam pattern

Questions in the main subject will be on the subject for which the candidate has applied for.

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application link

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘online application’

Step 4: Click on the registration link

Step 5: Register using details, verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: Fee

The examination fee is Rs 600 and for SC, SCA, ST and PwD candidates it is Rs 300.

TNTRB lecturer recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

