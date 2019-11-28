TNTRB computer instructor recruitment 2019 result declared: Check cut-off, details of next round

TNTRB result: Download at trb.tn.nic.in. (Representational image) TNTRB result: Download at trb.tn.nic.in. (Representational image)

TNTRB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TNTRB) released the result for the computer-based exam conducted to hire at the post of computer instructor grade I. Those who appeared in the exam can check their result from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

A total of 26,882 candidates appeared for the exam conducted on June 23 and 27. A tentative answer key for the exam was published on July 29, 2019 and objections were received till August 3, 2019. The result is based on the final answer key which is also available at the website.

TNTRB recruitment 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘direct recruitment of computer instructors grade I’ link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check marks

TNTRB recruitment 2019: Passing marks

In order to clear the exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the examination. For candidates belonging to SC category, the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent and for ST category it is 40 per cent.

Those who clear the exam will be called for certificate verification. A fresh merit list will be prepared after verification based on the marks secured in the online exam only.

TNTRB recruitment 2019: Documents needed

Check the list of documents needed for certificate verification –

— Education certificates – from 10th to BEd/PG degree

— Community certificate

— Tamil medium study certificate

— Reservation or PwD certificate, if applicable

— Result

— Admit card

TNTRB recruitment 2019: Salary

A total of 814 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be hired at a pay grade of Rs 36,900 to Rs 1,16,600.

