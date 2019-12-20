TNTRB Block Education Officer application process begins for 97 posts, check eligibility criteria

TNTB BEO recruitment: Apply at trb.tn.nic.in. (Representational image) TNTB BEO recruitment: Apply at trb.tn.nic.in. (Representational image)

TN TRB Block education Officer recruitment: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TRB TN) has invited applications for the post of Block Educational Officer (BEO) at its official website trb.tn.nic.in. The posts are in the elementary education department of the state government. The last date to apply is January 19, 5 pm.

A total of 97 posts are to be filled through the exams. To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to appear for an online computer-based examination. The exam will be held in mid-week of February 2020, the exact dates are yet to be announced.

TN TRB Block education Officer recruitment: Eligibility

Age: For BEO position, candidates belonging to Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslims), Most Backward Class / Communities, Scheduled Castes including Arundathiyars and Scheduled Tribes should not be over 57 years, and for other candidates, it is not more than 35 years.

Education: The candidate must have a graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History and Geography.

TN TRB Block education Officer recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Direct recruitment for the post of block educational officer… – online application’

Step 3: Click on ‘online application’ in the new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register now’, fill in details, verify

Step 5: Log-in using registered ID and password

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

TN TRB Block education Officer recruitment: Fee

The examination fee is Rs 500 for all applicants except SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability who have to pay Rs 250.

