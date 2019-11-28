TNTRB BEO recruitment 2019 for 97 posts: Eligibility, fees, syllabus

TNTRB BEO recruitment 2019: To qualify the exam, the candidates have to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the examination

TNTRB BEO recruitment 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu released notification to fill 97 posts of Block Educational Officer (BEO) in the Elementary Education department for 2018-2019. The notification is available on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in, however, the applications are not released yet.

The examination fee is Rs 500 for all applicants except SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability who have to pay Rs 250.

The exam will be held in the computer based mode and it will consist of a single paper of three hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question will carry one mark. The marks allotted to the main subject, General Knowledge and Education Methodology. The syllabus is already available on the official website.

To qualify the exam, the candidates have to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the examination (for SC-45 per cent mark, ST-40 per cent mark, others- 50 per cent marks)

Eligibility

Age: For BEO position, candidates belonging to Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslims), Most Backward Class / Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes including Arundathiyars and Scheduled Tribes should not be over 57 years, and for other candidates, it is not more than 35 years.

Education: The candidate must have a graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History and Geography.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has also invited eligible candidates to fill lecturers posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering /Non-Engineering). The polytechnic lecturer recruitment will be held to fill a total of 1060 vacancies and the BEO will be done for 97 vacancies. The application process will start soon and other important dates are expected to release by the TNTRB by next week.

