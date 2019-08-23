TNTET result 2019: Paper 1 score card released at trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET result 2019: After releasing the result for paper I and paper II, the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the score of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019). The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website — trb.tn.nic.in. As per reports, nearly 6 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The score for paper II will be released shortly. The results of TET Paper I was released on Tuesday. Around 1.62 lakh candidates sat for Paper I. The candidates have to use their user ID and password for downloading their scorecard.

TNTET results 2019 released: How to check

Step 1 – On the homepage, click on login

Step 2 – Enter user ID and password

Step 3 – Click dashboard

Step 4 – Your result will appear

In case, a candidate forgets his/ her user ID, they can download their results by the following steps written below:

Step 1 – Click Forgot User ID.

Step 2 – Type the registered Email ID and submit.

Step 3 – User ID will be sent to the registered Email ID.

The exam was held to determine the eligibility of applicants to teach class 1 to class 5 (paper 1) and class 6 to class 8 (paper 2). As per the reports, of the 1.62 lakh candidates who took up Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 551 candidates cleared the exam.