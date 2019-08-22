TNTET Paper 2 results 2019 Declared: How to check

TNTET Paper 2 results 2019: After releasing the result for paper I, the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) paper II. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website trb.tn.nic.in. As per reports, nearly 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 while over four lakh for Paper 2.

Advertising

Earlier, TNTET exam was held on June 8 and the answer key for the recruitment examination was released on July 15, 2019. TNTET was last conducted in 2017. A notification was issued for the conduct of the test in February.

TNTET results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The exam is divided into two parts paper I and II. The paper I qualified candidates can be recruited as teachers for class 1 to class 5 while paper II qualifying candidates will be recruited as a teacher for class 6 to class 8. In both the exams, candidates are asked 150 multiple-choice questions. The test’s duration is three hours.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the posts of teacher in the state schools.