TNTET hall ticket 2019 released: How to download; check exam pattern, syllabus

TNTET hall ticket 2019: Applicants can download Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test from trb.tn.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday). The time for both the exams will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

TN NET 2019 admit card: Download from trb.tn.nic.in . (Representational image)

TNTET hall ticket 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at its official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The TET exam is conducted as a qualifying exam for recruitment in the government teachers’ jobs in the state.

The exam is divided in two papers. The TNTET paper I will be conducted on June 8 (Saturday) and June 9, 2019 (Sunday). The time for both the exams will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

TNTET hall ticket 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 hall ticket’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Read instructions, click on the ‘Click- hall ticket link’
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Click on ‘admit card’ under the dashboard
Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out as without an e-copy of the TNTET admit card 2019, no one will be allowed to appear for the exam.

TN TET 2019: Syllabus

The TNTET paper I will consist of subjects – child development and pedagogy, Tamil, English, mathematics, environmental studies and science. In paper II, in addition to other subjects, social science will also be asked. Candidates can refer to the detailed syllabus at trb.tn.nic.in

