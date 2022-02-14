TNTET 2022: Check 3 month study plan to ace the exam

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu will be conducting the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) this year. As per the tentative annual recruitment calendar released on trb.tn.nic.in, the TNTET exam date is likely to fall in the second week of April 2022.

It is likely that the TNTET application form will be released in February or March 2022. Hence, that leaves the candidates with roughly three months to prepare for the exam. There will be two papers for which the exam will be conducted. While Paper I is to test the teaching aptitude of classes 1 to 5, Paper II is for classes 6 to 8.

The remaining time is ideal to formulate a three-month study plan using which candidates can prepare for the exam. Here’s what one needs to consider while making a solid study plan.

— Before making a full-fledged plan, candidates should carefully check the TNTET syllabus 2022. This is essential to know the weightage of questions that will be asked in the examination. Please note that Child Development and Pedagogy is common for both papers of TNTET. So, it is important to devote more time to it.

— Experts suggest that one should revise the concepts of Child Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Mathematics and EVS from the BEd course carefully. Candidates should clarify the critical concepts from these subjects and then move on to solving the TNTET previous year question papers.

— Recently, various online educational platforms have come up with coaching services for exams like TNTET 2022. For those who are looking for help, these platforms can be good aids during these three months’ time. Aspirants will not only get study materials but can also attend live classes, online mock tests and daily quizzes.

— During the time of TNTET preparation, candidates should work on improving their Hindi and English vocabulary skills. This can be facilitated by reading more newspapers and magazines regularly. A suggestion would also be to use the dictionary more often when one is unaware of the meaning of a particular word.

— Candidates should familiarize themselves with the TNTET exam pattern. This can also help in proper time management. Since most of the questions are usually asked from the NCERT books, it is suggested that they become thorough with these books as a preliminary preparation strategy.

Candidates should take note that the TNTET answer key will be released in due course after the completion of the examination. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the same. After the finalisation of the answer keys, the board will declare the TNTET results based on it in August-September.