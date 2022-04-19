scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
TNTET 2022 Application deadline extended; check details here

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 19, 2022 11:48:18 am
TNTET 2022, TNTET 2022 notificationCandidates can now register online till April 26 on the official website - trb.tn.nic.in

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday has extended the application deadline for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. Candidates can now register online till April 26 on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

TN TET 2022 application process began on March 14 and ended on April 13. But, on Tuesday i.e April 19, the board extended the deadline to submit applications till April 26. There will be two papers for which the exam will be conducted. While Paper I is to test the teaching aptitude of classes 1 to 5, Paper-II is for classes 6 to 8.

TNTET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website –  trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Enter credentials and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download and take a print of the application form for future reference

The board of examiners had earlier stated that candidates who are pursuing a final year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Teacher Education based on the bonafide certificate can apply for the TNTET 2022. 

